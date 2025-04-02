Dr. Karen Carr Enhances Pediatric Cardiology Care At UCSF With Advanced Fellowship Training

A Dedicated Pediatric Cardiologist Committed to Improving Heart Health in Children and Adolescents

- Dr. Karen Carr

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), is proud to highlight the ongoing contributions of Dr. Karen Carr, a skilled pediatric cardiologist already making significant strides in the field of pediatric cardiology. Currently completing an advanced fourth-year fellowship in pediatric interventional cardiology, Dr. Carr is dedicated to providing exceptional care to infants, children, and adolescents with congenital or acquired cardiac conditions.

In regards to her academic background, her educational journey began at the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 2012. She went on to obtain her Doctor of Medicine from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine in 2019. Following her medical education, Dr. Carr completed her pediatric residency at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital in 2021 and pursued her specialization in pediatric cardiology at UCSF, which she will complete in 2024. She is expected to finish her interventional fellowship in 2025.

Dr. Carr's extensive training and experience position her as a leading expert in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of heart conditions. Her expertise encompasses structural heart disease, rhythm disturbances, diagnostic screening, pre-surgical evaluations, and post-operative management following cardiac surgeries and transcatheter interventions. With a commitment to improving cardiac health outcomes for her young patients, Dr. Carr focuses on delivering comprehensive, compassionate care in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

In addition to her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Carr is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, ensuring her commitment to the highest standards of pediatric care. Her ongoing education and training reflect her dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements in pediatric cardiology.

"Children with heart conditions have unique needs, and I am passionate about ensuring they receive the highest quality of care," said Dr. Carr. "Completing my fellowship in interventional cardiology at UCSF allows me to gain specialized skills that will further enhance our ability to treat complex cardiac issues effectively."

Dr. Karen Carr is not just a physician; she is a dedicated advocate for her patients and their families. With her expertise and compassionate approach, she exemplifies the values of UCSF and the commitment to improving pediatric cardiac care in the San Francisco community and beyond.

Learn More about Dr. Karen Carr:

Through her findatopdoc profile,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept their insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.

Dr. Karen Carr

FindaTopDoc

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.