Air National Guard Airman Heads Straight From Drill To Support Amputee Charity Gala In Nashua

Emma Fallon, co-owner of BostonPhoto360 and a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, arrives in uniform to help support the 50 Legs Black & White Gala after completing her weekend drill.

BostonPhoto360 logo, a veteran- and family-owned business providing immersive 360 photo booth experiences across New England.

- Emma Fallon, Owner and MA ANG MemberNASHUA, NH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When the 50 Legs Black & White Gala kicks off on Saturday, April 5th, 2025, at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, NH, guests will be treated to an elegant night of giving-and a heartfelt moment of service. Airman Emma Fallon, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and co-owner of BostonPhoto360 , will drive directly from drill weekend to volunteer at the event, still in uniform.Emma will join her father, Keith Fallon, a retired firefighter and Air Force veteran, to operate BostonPhoto360's immersive 360 Video Booth, providing free video experiences for guests. The booth captures stunning slow-motion videos in a dynamic circular format-adding a high-end interactive touch to the evening's festivities.“I couldn't imagine missing this,” said Emma Fallon.“Even if I'm coming straight from base, I want to be there to support this amazing mission and help bring joy to everyone who attends.”The Gala raises funds for 50 Legs, a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality prosthetics to amputees who might not otherwise afford them. The evening includes live and silent auctions, guest speakers, and stories of resilience and recovery from recipients of 50 Legs' support.“This event is about more than a great party,” added Keith Fallon.“It's about giving back-and showing up for those who've had to overcome so much. Emma and I are honored to be a small part of it.”The Gala runs from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and includes a competition for“Best Mask,” so guests are encouraged to bring their best black-and-white attire-and their dancing shoes.🎟️ Event Info & Tickets: 50 Legs Black & White GalaAbout 50 Legs50 Legs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping amputees regain mobility and confidence by providing high-quality prosthetic limbs and care at no cost. The organization works with trusted providers nationwide to deliver life-changing results. Visit to learn more.About BostonPhoto360Founded by Air Force veteran Keith Fallon, BostonPhoto360 is a Massachusetts-based, family- and veteran-owned company specializing in immersive photo booth experiences. From 360 video booths to AI-enhanced selfie stations, BostonPhoto360 is known for bringing modern tech and personalized service to events across New England.Media Contact

Wally & Tessie at the BostonPhoto360 Booth – Fenway Park

