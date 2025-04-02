Dr. Walter Scott Curtice: Compassionate Care And Expertise In Family Medicine

Experienced Family Physician and Former Flight Surgeon on Hiatus, Committed to Patient-Centered Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Walter Scott Curtice, a board-certified Family Medicine physician, brings over two decades of extensive medical experience to the community. With a distinguished background as an Air Force Flight Surgeon and Police Surgeon, Dr. Curtice is recognized for his dedication to keeping seriously ill patients out of the hospital while providing comprehensive care for substance use disorders, chronic pain management, and emergency medical situations.

His medical journey began at the University of Delaware, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree before pursuing his Doctor of Medicine (MD) at the American University of the Caribbean. He completed his Family Medicine Residency at New York Medical College, where he gained invaluable hands-on experience in diverse medical settings, including inpatient care, intensive care units, and pediatric emergency departments.

As a Family Medicine physician by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Curtice has a robust understanding of healthcare management and patient-centered practices. His training as a U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeon, certified in Aerospace Physiology and Medicine from the Wright-Patterson AFB School of Aerospace Medicine, complements his medical expertise with a unique perspective on the physical and psychological demands faced by patients in high-stress situations.

Throughout his career, Dr. Curtice has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes. He has conducted research on hepatitis C and migraine headaches at Thomas Jefferson University, further enhancing his understanding of complex health issues. Additionally, his training at the Joint-base Andrews AFB Human Performance Physiology Lab and USAF SERE School has equipped him with specialized skills in human performance and survival training.

Currently on hiatus, Dr. Curtice remains dedicated to the principles of family medicine and is exploring opportunities to serve the community in a capacity that aligns with his values and expertise. He is passionate about providing holistic care that addresses not only the physical but also the emotional and social needs of patients.

