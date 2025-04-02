Crossroads Treatment Centers Named A USA TODAY Top Workplace For 2025

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Treatment Centers (Crossroads) is honored to be recognized as a 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplace, reflecting the organization's dedication to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace culture.

The award is based solely on feedback from Crossroads teammates through the Energage Workplace Survey, which evaluates companies on culture drivers like employee engagement, alignment, and growth opportunities. Out of more than 42,000 organizations invited to participate, Crossroads stood out for its commitment to valuing and supporting its team.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it's driven by the voices of our teammates," said Jonathan Foust, Chief People Officer at Crossroads. "We strive to create an environment where every team member feels empowered and appreciated. Our people are the heart of our organization, and their dedication allows us to provide the highest quality of care to our patients."

Crossroads was founded 20 years ago with a commitment to compassionate, judgment-free treatment for substance use disorders. Many team members bring personal experiences with recovery, fostering a workplace where empathy and understanding thrive.

"Earning a Top Workplace award reflects the culture we've built together," said Rupert McCormac, IV, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads. "We're proud to have a team passionate about supporting each other and making a difference in our patients' lives."

About Crossroads Treatment Centers

Since 2005, Crossroads has been at the forefront of treating patients with substance use disorder (SUD). Currently operating 100+ centers across nine states, we are a family of doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors and professionals dedicated to providing the most accessible and highest quality treatment options to combat the growing substance use epidemic. We create individualized treatment plans that use evidence-based medication-assisted treatment and behavioral health therapies to help those with SUD pave their paths to recovery. The outcomes are often lifesaving and lead to significantly improved lives for our patients, their families and their communities.

