Synchrony Announces More Than $1.5 Million In Grants To Stamford Nonprofits, Joins Mayor Simmons To Celebrate Spring With Daffodil Blooms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation also announced more than $1.5 million in grants to local nonprofits to enhance parks, support youth education and provide health and human services, improving the quality of life for Stamford residents.

Named by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® as the number 2 Best Company to Work For ® in the U.S., Synchrony recently marked a decade of impact supporting its people, serving local communities, and driving economic growth for hundreds of thousands of businesses and Americans through responsible credit access.

"Every daffodil planted and every grant given reflects Synchrony's commitment to making a meaningful difference in people's lives whether through financial opportunity or investing in the city where we live and work," said Sue Bishop, EVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Synchrony. "We believe in building strong communities, and together with Mayor Simmons, Stamford Parks Community Partnership and Stamford Downtown, we're helping our city bloom in more ways than one."

"We are incredibly grateful for Synchrony's continued partnership and the many meaningful ways they support our city," said Mayor Caroline Simmons. "From beautifying our parks and small business corridors to providing vital financial support to local nonprofits, Synchrony's contributions make a lasting impact on our community."

The daffodil planting and grants are just some of the many initiatives Synchrony is involved in to support the local community. Earlier this month, employees celebrated the tenth annual "Doubles Dive" polar plunge to raise funds for Connecticut-based nonprofit SeriousFun Children's Network.

For more information about Synchrony's impact in Connecticut and beyond, visit: .

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Tyler Allen

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial