Financial Times Names Zum To Its 2025 List Of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Zum is leading a national movement to change the status quo in student transportation and transform how we apply critical technological innovation into the largest mass transit system in the country," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We are delighted to be named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times for the third year in a row, and to be included on a list of some of the most impressive companies across this Hemisphere."

Zum unifies parents, students, school administrators and drivers on a single personalized end-to-end technology platform, enabling never-before-achieved levels of visibility and data-backed accountability. Through the Zum app, parents can view a profile of their child's bus driver, along with real-time tracking and notifications about their school bus location and their child's pickup or dropoff status. Zum also allows administrators to optimize routes and provides staff with real-time data and performance reports.

Zum currently serves thousands of schools across 14 states, including districts in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland; Boston; Seattle; Spokane; Nashville; Omaha; Kansas City, Mo.; Howard County, Md.; and more.

"From new school district partnerships to launching the nation's first all-electric school bus fleet with the ability to power the grid, we have made great strides in the past year in delivering a safe, reliable and equitable student transportation solution," Narayan added. "We are grateful to all of the families, drivers, school districts and communities nationwide that support our mission."

Zum made history this year by launching the nation's first fully electrified school bus fleet in Oakland, CA that is equipped with groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology that enables the buses to return 2.1 gigawatt hours of energy to the grid, overall improving grid resilience and reliability during times of peak demand. This technology will soon be deployed at scale.

"The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" is compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, and features the top 300 companies in the Americas that have achieved the strongest growth in revenues between 2020 and 2023. Data was collected through official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites and annual reports. The complete list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 can be found here .

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

Zum is a modern transportation solution transforming school transportation, the largest mass transit system in the U.S. Today, the company provides turnkey modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative transportation and energy as a service platform, Zum has been featured among Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, CNBC Changemakers, World Economic Forum and Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about Zum at .

