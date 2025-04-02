Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tweezer Grooming Kit For Vehicles (BKC-446)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a convenient way to store and use tweezers and a mirror in the car for pulling stray hairs on the face," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the WILD HAIRS. My design would offer a quick touchup before a meeting, during a commute, or prior to a date."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of removing unwanted chin and facial hairs while in the car. In doing so, it allows the user to easily perform personal tweezer grooming while on the go. As a result, it increases convenience. It also may increase the user's appearance and confidence. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for males and females. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-446, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED