CMTS Expands In 2025 To Meet Ever-Evolving Needs Of Manufacturing Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit committed to accelerating adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and building North America's talent and capabilities, will expand its Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS) in 2025, Canada's largest manufacturing technology event.

The expanded CMTS 2025, which takes place Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 at the Toronto Congress Centre, will introduce the Innovation Park , made up of three specialized pavilions showcasing the most transformative technologies in manufacturing. Complete with live demos, interactive showcases and hands-on exhibits, the pavilions include the:





RAPID + TCT Showcase , unveiling advancements in additive manufacturing and 3D printing.

Smart Manufacturing Experience , highlighting the latest in automation, AI and Industry 4.0. Discovery Zone , presenting global innovations poised to shape the future of manufacturing.



In another CMTS first, an Executive Perspectives leadership platform will also debut at the event. This high-level forum will bring together executives, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends, trade policies, investment strategies and the evolving role of advanced technologies in manufacturing. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how top manufacturers are navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in the current economy.

“As the global trade environment becomes more complex and uncertain, it's critical for manufacturers to reimagine strategies and stay current on new ways of doing things,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer of SME.“From supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty to evolving digital technologies, CMTS 2025 attendees will gain the knowledge, tools and connections needed to successfully navigate today's changing landscape.”

The event will bring together 10,000 manufacturing executives, suppliers, buyers, R&D specialists, thought leaders and government representatives under one roof to get a firsthand look at the latest manufacturing innovations and tackle the industry's most pressing challenges.

CMTS 2025 will feature 250 breakthrough innovations across 400,000 square feet of exhibits, including 1.2 million pounds of live equipment demonstrations.“Innovation is at the heart of CMTS, bringing together the industry's brightest minds, world-class suppliers and transformative technologies that power the next generation of Canadian manufacturing,” said Prahalis.

Other highlights of CMTS 2025 include:



50 expert-led education sessions covering the latest trends in robotics, automation, AI and digital transformation.

The Bright Minds Student Summit, inspiring the next generation of Canadian manufacturing talent.

Networking receptions and Industry Night, connecting professionals with key decision-makers and partners.

Happy hours at the end of each day to facilitate networking in a relaxed setting. A closing social on the last day, offering a final opportunity for attendees to connect over food and discussion.



CMTS collaborates with strategic event partners and industry supporters driving the future of Canadian manufacturing, including organizations specializing in machine tooling (CMTDA, CTMA), automotive innovation (APMA), welding and fabrication (CWB-EWI) and advanced manufacturing (NGen). These organizations, along with AI4Manufacturing, Automate Canada and Canada Makes, play a vital role in accelerating digital transformation and automation adoption across the sector.

Additional industry supporters include: CABC, promoting trade relations between Canada and ASEAN nations; Canadian Association of Moldmakers, representing moldmakers, service providers and suppliers across Canada; the Dental Industry Association of Canada, supporting manufacturers and distributors in the dental industry; the Italian Trade Agency & Machines Italia, promoting Italian manufacturing technology and trade relations; and the VR/AR Association, supporting innovation in virtual and augmented reality for manufacturing.

“These partnerships are essential to accelerating Canada's leadership in manufacturing innovation, ensuring CMTS attendees gain access to the latest technologies, industry connections and opportunities driving the future of the sector,” Prahalis said.

For more information and to register for CMTS 2025, visit cmts.ca .

About CMTS

For over 40 years, CMTS has been the heartbeat of Canadian manufacturing innovation. As North America's premier forum for automation, digital transformation, and industrial technology, CMTS brings together the brightest minds shaping the future of the sector. Presented by SME, CMTS provides a critical platform for manufacturers to discover cutting-edge solutions, gain industry insights, and forge key business connections that drive success.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America's talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at

Media Contact:

M. C. Jacob

Sr. Marketing Specialist

...

437-755-6964

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at