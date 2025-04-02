Travis Frees, A Trusted Roofing Expert, Featured In Hellonation For Insights On Roof Repair And Replacement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOHNTON, Pa., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Frees of The Helping Company, a highly respected roofing professional, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his expert guidance on recognizing early signs of roof damage before they escalate into costly repairs. In the article, Top Signs Your Roof Needs Replacement or Repair, Frees provides homeowners with key indicators to look out for, helping them protect their property and avoid unexpected roofing expenses.

As one of the most knowledgeable professionals in the roofing industry, Frees emphasizes that many homeowners overlook early warning signs of roof deterioration, leading to preventable damage. He explains that water stains on ceilings or walls, missing or damaged shingles, and granule buildup in gutters are all red flags that indicate a weakening roof. Ignoring these issues can result in leaks, structural damage, and mold growth, ultimately compromising the integrity of the home.

Frees also highlights the importance of a roof's lifespan, noting that most asphalt shingle roofs last between 20 and 30 years. He advises homeowners to schedule inspections when their roof approaches this age to determine if repairs or a full replacement are necessary. Furthermore, he warns that a sagging roofline could signal significant underlying structural problems that require immediate attention.

By staying proactive with roof maintenance and inspections, Frees assures homeowners that they can extend the lifespan of their roof and prevent costly damage. His feature in HelloNation aligns with the publication's mission to highlight industry leaders who offer expert-driven insights to help individuals make informed decisions about their homes.

