Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook 2025

The Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook recognizes and addresses the growing economic unity that includes the countries of the Middle East, Eurasia, and the Arabian Peninsula. It brings together clear and concise economic information that will help prepare business decision makers for the emergence of this new region and as such will be invaluable to anyone doing business with the area.

Features include:

An extensive series of statistical tables presenting comparative figures for all the countries and political entities covered including: Afghanistan; Algeria, Armenia; Azerbaijan; Bahrain; Egypt; Georgia; Iran; Iraq; Israel; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kyrgyzstan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Libya, Oman; Morocco, Pakistan; Palestinian territories; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; Sudan, Syria; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan; Tunisia, Turkey; United Arab Emirates; Uzbekistan; and Yemen.

Statistical tables cover:



Population

Life Expectancy

Economically Active Population

Gross Domestic Product

Exchange Rates

Banking

Stock Markets

Oil and Natural Gas

Imports and Exports

Manufacturing

Electricity

Water

Investment

Air Transport

Tourism

Telecommunications

Education

Development and Gender

Broadcasting and Media

Health

Land Use Environment

A well-balanced, well-judged and remarkably comprehensive volume, this Directory is probably the best reference economic Factbook on the Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia.

Countries Covered:



Afghanistan

Algeria

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Burkina Faso

Chad

Egypt

Georgia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Niger

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Western Sahara Yemen

