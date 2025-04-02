Ebony Austin Expands Her Hospitality Empire With The Grand Opening Of Nouveau Noir In Dallas

Nouveau Noir Dallas

Ebony Austin - CEO & Founder of Nouveau Hospitality Group

Exclusive Press Preview & Grand Opening Celebration Set for April 11-12, 2025

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trailblazing entrepreneur Ebony Austin , the powerhouse behind Nouveau Hospitality Group, is bringing her signature blend of culture, luxury, and culinary excellence to Texas with the grand opening of Nouveau Noir Dallas on April 12, 2025. This marks a new chapter for the celebrated restaurant brand that has already redefined dining in Atlanta, where its locations have become must-visit destinations for food lovers, celebrities, and tastemakers alike.Located at 5100 Belt Line Rd, Suite 732, Dallas, TX, Nouveau Noir promises an elevated, high-design dining experience that merges bold flavors, innovative cocktails, and a luxe ambiance reminiscent of the Atlanta nightlife scene. The Grand Opening Day Party will take place on April 12 at 3 PM, welcoming guests to indulge in a one-of-a-kind fusion of southern charm and modern opulence. Ahead of the public opening, Nouveau Noir will host an exclusive private press preview and grand dinner on April 11 at 8 PM, giving select media, influencers, and VIPs a first taste of the restaurant's impeccable menu and chic atmosphere, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience for our esteemed customers.A Legacy of Success: From Atlanta to DallasEbony Austin has cemented herself as a hospitality powerhouse, real estate mogul, and philanthropic trailblazer. Her Atlanta-based Nouveau Bar & Grill locations in College Park and Jonesboro, GA, have earned widespread acclaim, attracting A-list celebrities, influencers, and food critics while delivering an unmatched dining experience. The Dallas expansion, with its unique blend of culture, luxury, and economic empowerment, comes on the heels of her continued success in the restaurant industry and her mission to create Black-owned spaces that celebrate culture, luxury, and economic empowerment.Nouveau Noir Dallas will reflect the signature elements that have made Ebony's restaurants a cultural phenomenon:A vibrant, upscale atmosphere inspired by high-fashion aesthetics and modern Black excellence.Elevated Southern cuisine with a global twist, curated for an unforgettable dining experience.A dynamic cocktail program featuring craft creations designed to complement the menu's bold flavors.A stunning, high-design interior featuring a Noir backdrop with splashes of color, a Quartz bar countertop with imported Italian tile, vibrant, modern-designed bar stools, and a wrapped walkway leading to picturesque restrooms.A VIP area is enclosed by a $30,000 special-designed chain curtain, offering plush booths that provide comfort and privacy.An inviting patio seating area designed to captivate guests with its stylish and welcoming ambiance.More Than a Restaurant-A MovementBeyond her hospitality ventures, Ebony Austin is committed to building wealth and opportunities within the Black community. She has invested over $1 million in HBCU scholarships, provides rent-free housing to needy families, and continues to spearhead real estate developments that foster economic empowerment. With the launch of The Plaza in Forest Park, GA, a Black woman-owned business and housing development, Ebony is proving that her impact extends far beyond the dining room.Additionally, the Nouveau Noir Dallas location gives back to the community by providing more than 75 new jobs, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for fellowship and economic growth. This commitment to community is at the heart of our mission and we invite you to join us in this important endeavor.Join the CelebrationThe highly anticipated Nouveau Noir Dallas Grand Opening is a momentous occasion. Guests can expect an afternoon of celebration at the Grand Opening Day Party on April 12 at 3 PM. Media, influencers, and special guests are invited to the exclusive private dinner on April 11 at 8 PM to experience Nouveau Noir firsthand before it officially opens to the public. We encourage potential customers to make their reservations early to secure their spot at this exclusive event.Hours of OperationTuesday - Thursday: 11 AM - 10 PMFriday - Saturday: 11 AM - 12 AMSunday: 11 AM - 10 PMMedia RSVP & Contact InformationTo request press credentials for the April 11 exclusive media preview dinner or for additional press inquiries, please contact:Press Contact: Derrian "Phreshy" PerryEmail: ...]Follow Nouveau Noir on social media for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content:Instagram: @nouveaunoirdallasWebsite:About Ebony Austin & Nouveau Hospitality GroupEbony Austin is more than a restaurateur-she is a culture shifter and industry disruptor. As the Founder and CEO of Nouveau Hospitality Group, she is setting new standards in hospitality, real estate, and philanthropy. Recognized by Good Morning America, Forbes, Essence, The Today Show, and Eater, Ebony has turned her restaurant empire into a movement that champions ownership, community, and legacy-building. With Nouveau Noir Dallas, she continues to prove that when Black women dream big, they execute even bigger.# #

