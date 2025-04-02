IPX1031 Expands Sales & Business Development Team With Exchange Expert Adrienne Salyer

Adrienne Salyer IPX1031 headshot

PHOENIX, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Adrienne Salyer as Vice President, National Accounts.

Adrienne Salyer will be teaming up with Arizona and New Mexico Vice President Rick Wittstock , bringing her extensive expertise and dedication to the team. This strategic move aims to strengthen IPX1031's overall presence in the Southwest and nationwide.

Adrienne joins IPX1031 with over 30 years of experience in the 1031, real estate, and financial sectors. She has a proven track record of successfully guiding clients through complex 1031 Exchange transactions and cultivating new business relationships. Her in-depth experience and understanding of market dynamics make her an invaluable addition to the IPX1031 team.

Jennifer Keen, Executive Vice President and Western Region Manager at IPX1031, expressed her enthusiasm for Adrienne's arrival. "We are delighted to welcome Adrienne to our team. Her expertise and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission at IPX1031. Adrienne's addition will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve the growing demand for 1031 Exchange services. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our clients and our business both regionally and nationwide."

Adrienne Salyer will work closely with Rick Wittstock, leveraging their combined experience and knowledge to bring the Southwest the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

IPX1031's sales and new business development expansion underscores their commitment to delivering top-tier service and expertise to their clients. With Adrienne on board, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the 1031 Exchange industry.

Adrienne Salyer can be reached at (480) 997-6734, [email protected] or .

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the US. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF ), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal/tax advisors. For more information visit .

