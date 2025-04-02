New Research From Creativex Reveals $47.8 Billion In Potential Advertising Efficiencies



New research from CreativeX reveals that improvements in the Creative Quality Score* (CQS) could unlock up to $47.8 billion in media efficiencies across the advertising industry.

A 10 percentage point increase in CQS is linked to a 6.3% reduction in Cost Per Completed View (CPCV). The average Fortune 500 advertiser could save $7 million annually-equivalent to a Super Bowl ad's worth of spend-by improving their Creative Quality Score.

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from CreativeX, the technology company powering creative decision-making with data for brands like Diageo, Bayer, and Nestlé, demonstrates the financial opportunity of optimizing creative in an AI-driven advertising ecosystem.

The study, which analyzed 1.8 million video ads spanning $2.4 billion in media spend and 1.6 trillion impressions across 2024, found that many brands aren't building their creative for digital environments. This oversight results in wasted spend, lower engagement, and weaker advertising performance.

With AI increasingly automating media buying and creative selection, brands lack visibility into how their creative is prioritized-or deprioritized-by ad platforms. The research found that brands investing in creative excellence saw measurable performance gains: every 10 percentage point improvement in Creative Quality Score (CQS) led to a 6.3% reduction in Cost Per Completed View (CPCV). If the industry doubled down on putting media spend behind creatives with a high CQS, the potential efficiencies would amount to $47.8 billion in savings.

For the average Fortune 500 advertiser spending $50 million annually on digital media, these insights translate to a $7 million cost-saving opportunity-enough to fund a Super Bowl ad.

The study assessed adherence to six validated creative guidelines defining digital suitability, developed in collaboration with platform partners, third-party researchers, and industry leaders. This standardized 0-100% metric, known as the Creative Quality Score, provides brands with a clear benchmark for creative excellence.

As AI continues to shape the future of advertising, this research underscores a crucial point: in an age of automation, creative remains one of the most powerful-and controllable-drivers of media efficiency.

For more insights, download the full Case for Creative report .

*Creative Quality Score: Measures an ad's digital suitability, indicating whether it meets platform-validated creative best practices for its intended placement.

About CreativeX

CreativeX provides the foundation for data-powered creative decisions, giving marketers a single source of truth to quantify, optimize, and scale creative excellence. Trusted by brands like Heineken, Bayer, and Unilever, CreativeX integrates directly into production and media workflows, connecting creative decisions to measurable business outcomes. Its AI-powered platform analyzes millions of ads, delivering benchmarks and actionable insights marketers use to optimize content across channels, scale effective strategies, and increase return on creative investments.

