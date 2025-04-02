Vialytics Rethinks Digital Road Management

EDISON, N.J., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Road maintenance spending often reveals significant disparities between urban and rural areas. Rural counties, despite their lower population density, tend to spend more per capita on road infrastructure while facing lower maintenance costs per mile. These challenges are compounded by understaffed teams and manual processes, leading to aging infrastructure, reactive repairs, and inefficiencies in resource allocation.

To address these issues, vialytics introduces an intelligent digital toolbox designed to empower municipalities with data-driven solutions for efficient road management.

Data: The Cornerstone of Effective Road Management

Reliable data is critical for prioritizing repairs, planning investments, and justifying decisions to stakeholders. Patrick Glaser, CEO and Co-founder of vialytics, emphasizes:

"The lack of financial resources is only part of the problem. Without accurate data and streamlined processes, municipalities struggle to take effective action. Our system provides visibility into road conditions, enabling proactive planning and sustainable interventions."

Modular Solutions Tailored for Municipalities

Vialytics has developed a flexible software platform powered by AI to simplify road management processes. Initially launched in 2018 as a pothole detection app, vialytics now leads the global market with over 600 municipalities across seven countries utilizing its tools.

The system offers six customizable modules:

: Legal inspections with geotagging and timestamping.: Comprehensive intervention tracking from planning to execution.: Automated road condition analysis using AI for objective repair prioritization.: AI-driven analysis of traffic signs for faster interventions and greater road safety.: Strategic budget planning with AI assistance for cost-effective decisions.: Seamless integration with GIS systems for collaborative workflows.

Municipalities can tailor configurations based on their network size and specific needs.

A Path Toward Sustainable Road Management

Vialytics enables municipalities to optimize human and financial resources while extending the lifespan of their road networks. By leveraging automated image collection and AI recognition algorithms, the system identifies priorities, documents decisions, and demonstrates the impact of maintenance efforts. Andy Kozma, CRO of vialytics Americas, states: "It's time to move from reactive firefighting to proactive management based on reliable data. Our system helps municipalities maintain their infrastructure responsibly and efficiently-regardless of budget constraints."

About Vialytics

Founded in 2018, vialytics specializes in AI-powered road management systems hosted on the cloud. Its solutions reduce administrative burdens while enhancing safety, transparency, and sustainability in public works. Today, vialytics serves over 600 municipalities worldwide.



For more information:

