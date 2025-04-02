Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Installing Vinyl Siding (BKC-441)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved tool to quickly and properly drive nails when installing vinyl siding," said an inventor, from Portsmouth, R.I., "so I invented the EASY VINYL SIDING INSTALLATION. My design would not only eliminate the time consuming and cumbersome methods currently used, but it would also enhance the appearance of the siding and facilitates nail placement without having to hold the nail during installation."

The patent-pending invention provides a new tool for installing vinyl siding or during anytime precision nailing is needed. In doing so, it ensures that the vinyl siding is not driven in too tight to permit expansion and contraction. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it prevents waves from occurring. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial siding installers or contractors and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-441, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

