Teamhealth And Array Behavioral Care Partner To Transform Emergency Behavioral Health Treatment

As mental health-related emergency visits continue to rise among both adults and children , hospitals and emergency clinicians face mounting pressure. More than half of acute care facilities lack dedicated psychiatric resources, such as on-site psychiatrists or inpatient psychiatric units, and community-based mental health services often have limited resources available.

“The growing demand and lack of access to definitive emergency behavioral care is a concerning trend in our emergency departments across the nation,” Dr. Jody Crane, chief medical officer, TeamHealth, said.“Together, TeamHealth and Array are providing hospitals, clinicians, and communities with behavioral care in the emergency department to immediately start the patient's journey to wellness, avoiding long stays that potentially further complicate the patient's road to recovery.”

Through this collaboration, TeamHealth and Array Behavioral Care:



Improve patient outcomes and experiences by expanding access to specialized psychiatric care, helping patients receive the right treatment at the right time.

Provide emergency clinicians with support from licensed virtual psychiatrists for expert consults and crisis stabilization. Optimize hospital operations through streamlined psychiatric assessments, disposition planning, and medication management.



“TeamHealth's commitment to delivering exceptional care aligns perfectly with Array's mission to expand behavioral health access through innovative technology,” Dr. Sara Gotheridge, chief medical officer, Array Behavioral Care, said.“By joining forces, we greatly expand treatment capabilities while channeling patients toward the most appropriate care tailored to their specific symptoms. This partnership creates a scalable solution for common emergency department challenges and connects patients with long-term treatment that can change their lives for the better.”

About TeamHealth

TeamHealth is a physician-founded and led facility-based practice comprising 18,000 affiliated physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and integrated operational team members. Through innovative partnerships with over 2,400 acute care hospitals and post-acute facilities, our team members deliver exceptional care during life's pivotal moments to more than 29 million patients each year. We are proud to advance exceptional clinical quality and uncompromised patient safety; center on trust, well-being, and respect; forge partnerships with our clients that support our communities and enhance the lives of our patients; support our decisions with comprehensive, evidence-based measures; and prioritize stability, longevity, and innovation to foster growth. Our mission and values make us an unparalleled choice for clinicians and facilities who aspire to positively impact the quality of life for every patient and community.

About Array Behavioral Care

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, delivering high-quality behavioral health services through a fully integrated continuum of care from hospital to home. Array partners with hospitals, health systems, community organizations, and payors to provide timely, expert treatment that meets the needs of patients where they are with the right care at the right time and in the right dose. As an established leader with more than 25 years of experience in telepsychiatry, Array sets the standard for excellence by offering innovative solutions that improve access, enhance outcomes, and support seamless care delivery. Its partnership with KeyCare, the nation's first Epic EHR-based virtual care company, is eliminating system-wide gaps in mental health treatment. Learn more about how Array is transforming behavioral health at .

The term“TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups, and affiliated providers (including physician and non-physician providers), all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. All providers affiliated with TeamHealth exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers, and does not practice medicine.