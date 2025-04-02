P1 Padel Las Vegas Open 2025

P1 Padel's USPA approved Las Vegas Open Padel Tournament Returns with $21K Prize Pool After Last Year's Triumph

- Scott ReddickLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Las Vegas Open Padel Tournament is set to return from April 25-27, 2025, bringing top-tier competition and a $21,000 prize pool to the vibrant city. Hosted at P1 Padel Las Vegas, this year's event builds upon the overwhelming success of last year's tournament, which saw record participation and intense matches that captivated players and spectators alike.The 2024 edition of the tournament was a resounding success, drawing competitors from across the nation and elevating the profile of padel in the United States. With a dynamic atmosphere, fierce competition, and high-stakes matchups, last year's event set a new benchmark, and organizers expect 2025 to surpass it. This years edition is a USPA 2000 event with valuable ranking points at stake as well as the prize money and prizes.“We were thrilled with the enthusiasm and skill level on display last year, and we're excited to bring an even bigger and better experience in 2025,” said Scott Reddick, Tournament Director.“With more players, an incredible prize pool, and the energy of Las Vegas, this year's event promises to be unforgettable.”The tournament will feature multiple divisions, including Men's and Women's Divisions 1, 2, and 3, ensuring players of all skill levels have the opportunity to compete. Each participant is guaranteed at least two matches, with all matches played in a best-of-three sets format. The men's tournament will begin on April 25th, while the women's tournament starts on April 26th.Key Details:Location: P1 Padel Las Vegas, 1876 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117Prize Pool: $21,000Entry Deadline: April 17, 2025 (11:59 AM EST)Entry Fee: $80 per playerUSPA Membership Required for participationLast year's thrilling championship matches showcased the sport's rapid growth, with emerging talents and seasoned pros battling for top honors. The 2025 tournament is expected to attract an even larger crowd, further solidifying Las Vegas as a premier destination for padel in the U.S.Players and fans can register and find more information at . For tournament inquiries, contact Tournament Director Scott Reddick at ....About the Las Vegas OpenThe Las Vegas Open is one of the premier padel tournaments in the U.S., bringing together elite and amateur players for a weekend of high-intensity competition and community engagement. Organized under the United States Padel Association (USPA), the event aims to promote and grow the sport nationwide.

