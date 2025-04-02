Leverx To Participate In SAP Sapphire 2025 Events In Orlando And Madrid

LeverX will take part in SAP Sapphire 2025, presenting its expertise in driving purposeful transformation and scalable growth through SAP technologies.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The company will be present at both the Orlando and Madrid events, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore how organizations are evolving their SAP landscapes to achieve strategic business outcomes.Event Locations and DetailsSAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando- May 19-21, 2025- Booth 305, South Hall- Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, FloridaSAP Sapphire Madrid- May 26-28, 2025- Booth 9.315, Hall 9- IFEMA Madrid, Av. del Partenón, Madrid, SpainDuring both events, LeverX representatives will be available on-site to discuss real-world transformation journeys and the practical application of SAP solutions. One-on-one consultations with LeverX specialists will also be available by prior arrangement through the company's event landing pages.Details for OrlandoDetails for MadridFeatured SessionsAt SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando, LeverX will highlight a case study from the agriculture industry, demonstrating how a company in a highly regulated, rapidly growing sector addressed supplier instability, compliance challenges, and process inefficiencies. The session will outline how SAP Ariba, supported by LeverX's implementation expertise, enabled the creation of a more compliant and scalable supply chain.In Madrid, LeverX will share insights from a global transformation project led in collaboration with Festo. The session will focus on Festo's Clean Core approach to S/4HANA implementation, which enabled cloud readiness, accelerated development cycles, and laid the groundwork for continuous innovation with SAP BTP.Focus AreasThroughout SAP Sapphire 2025, LeverX will showcase its capabilities in the following areas:- SAP S/4HANA implementation and optimization- SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) extensions- Data-driven decision-making using AI and analytics- Supply chain resilience and compliance- Finance and spend management transformation- Product lifecycle innovation through SAP PLMLeverX continues to support companies across industries in realizing greater value from their SAP investments through a combination of technical expertise, strategic consulting, and long-term partnership.Additional information and meeting coordination options are available on LeverX's official website.

