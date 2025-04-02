PB5STAR POWERS THE NEXT GENERATION OF PICKLEBALL ATHLETES AT THE 2025 APP COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PB5star's support, premium gear, and player giveaways made the championship weekend one to remember

FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PB5star, a leading brand in premium pickleball footwear and apparel, proudly served as the presenting sponsor and exclusive apparel partner of the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships , held in Cape Coral, Florida. The event brought together 32 of the top college pickleball teams from across the country to compete for national titles in both team and individual events.

PB5star helped power the tournament by pledging financial support to cover hotel accommodations for more than 100 collegiate athletes. In addition, each player received PB5star Apres Recovery slides and a Stanley mug co-branded with PB5star, adding to a comfortable and supportive championship experience. As an added surprise, the Stanford team was gifted PB5star footwear after expressing their enthusiasm and being super fans of the brand.

The championship weekend featured fast-paced, high-energy matches across men's and women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events. After an intense team competition, the University of Florida clinched the national title in a dramatic finish over the University of Texas. Florida Atlantic University rounded out the top three with a bronze medal finish.

"College athletes already juggle so much-we wanted to take a few things off their plate," says Angela Caltagirone, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. "From hotel rooms to recovery slides to custom Stanley cups, it was all about making them feel valued. They're not just players; they're the heart of where pickleball is headed."

WHAT WAS THE SCOPE OF PB5STAR'S PARTNERSHIP WITH THE APP?

PB5star was the exclusive footwear and apparel partner and presenting sponsor for the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships and its four regional qualifiers in 2024. This included providing high-performance gear, prominent event branding, and financial support for athlete accommodations.

WHAT MAKES PB5STAR'S PICKLEBALL FOOTWEAR & APPAREL UNIQUE

PB5star's footwear and apparel combine style with technology. At the heart of the PB5 Court2 shoe's innovation is the revolutionary Dynamic Stability AssistTM system, inspired by high-performance automotive engineering for pickleball's unique demands:

- Ultimate Comfort: Padded collars and a removable footbed with deep heel support and superior cushioning

- Built to Compete: Premium high-abrasion natural rubber and reinforced zones ensure durability on any court surface

- Lightweight Agility: Innovative Strobel construction and multi-zoned knit uppers provide flexibility without compromise

- Superior Grip: Multi-zoned active tread patterns deliver exceptional traction for those crucial moments

- Style That Performs: Available in a range of dynamic colors that make a statement on and off the court

The PB5star recovery slides with Dynamic Seat Technology have a deep heel-cup system, full contact support, anatomical fit, light weight, while being sleek and stylish. Additionally, PB5star's apparel and gear always combine style with functionality, using premium materials to create clothing that not only looks great but also supports peak athletic performance. PB5star is a true 'head-to-toe' brand, delivering high-performance and stylish apparel, technical footwear, and essential gear designed specifically for pickleball players.

ABOUT PB5STAR:

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We're proud to support the sport at every level-from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We're also engaged with the APP Collegiate League, PPA World Championship, and local NPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear and apparel that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

Website:

TikTok: @pb5star

Instagram:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Angela Caltagirone

PB5star

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.