HB Strategies Brings On Brad Kiesling To Lead Arizona Government Affairs In Phoenix

- HB Strategies CEO Andy BluntPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HB Strategies announced today that Brad Kiesling has joined the firm as a Managing Principal to lead its Arizona state advocacy office in Phoenix. He will also be a member of the firm's 50 State team that provides clients lobbying coverage in multiple markets. Brad is a trusted strategist and advisor with more than 20 years of government affairs experience constructing and executing nationwide programs for prominent American companies and their C-Suite leadership.HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt said,“Brad is an exceptional government relations professional with an impressive ability to quickly figure out what works and deliver a plan that pays off. His concept to construction of national government relations programs for two of America's leading name brands in different industries helped bolster their market positions and gain long-term support among elected officials. That is the sort of experience that gets the attention of leaders in both the boardroom and statehouses and will be invaluable to our clients.”Brad most recently served as Director of Government Affairs for Republic Services where he heightened the company's public affairs profile in its priority markets through comprehensive education campaigns focused on elected leaders and staff in the Legislative and Executive branches of each state. During his tenure, Republic was recognized multiple times as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.Brad earlier served as Director of Government Affairs for PetSmart where he built its national advocacy program from the ground up. Brad constructed a multi-faceted framework that included strategic planning, dedicated resources, relationship building, and compliance measures. He led a multi-state team of lobbyists on significant issues such as tax parity and customs and trade policy.HB Strategies COO Gregg Hartley added,“The foundation of our success as a firm and for our clients is our people. Having professionals at the top of their game ensures we continue providing best in class service. Having Brad lead our Arizona office affirms that commitment.”ABOUT HB STRATEGIESHB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley co-founded the firm in 2018 and today HB Strategies has thirteen offices nationwide. The firm has one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The firm's Federal Government Affairs group ranks as one of Washington's top-performing lobbying firms. Its Public Affairs practice is based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

