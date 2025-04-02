Trackit And Datazoom Unveil Turnkey Ad Analytics Solution At NAB 2025

- Brad Winett, President of TrackItLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TrackIt and Datazoom are excited to announce their partnership, bringing an advanced ad insertion observability solution to media companies leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership enhances server-side ad insertion (SSAI) powered by AWS Elemental MediaTailor with real-time data analytics, enabling media organizations to gain deeper insights into their content performance to optimize and increase ad revenue.Unlocking New Value in Ad MonetizationAs the media landscape continues to evolve, streaming platforms face increasing pressure to maximize revenue while maintaining seamless viewer experiences. The integration of TrackIt's cloud-native expertise and Datazoom's real-time data collection capabilities delivers a turnkey solution that enables media companies to:Gain deeper visibility into ad performance, including impressions, engagement, and viewability metrics.Optimize ad strategies with real-time insights, ensuring better targeting and revenue maximization.Enhance operational efficiency through automated data collection and observability dashboards powered by AWS.“By integrating AWS Elemental MediaTailor with Datazoom's real-time data collection, we are solving a key challenge for media companies-understanding the impact of SSAI on ad revenue and user experience,” said Brad Winett, President of TrackIt.“This partnership provides a scalable, cloud-native solution that delivers immediate value while offering the flexibility to expand analytics capabilities over time.”“The combination of TrackIt's deep AWS expertise and Datazoom's data collection and delivery technology offers streaming platforms new areas of observability,” added Diane Strutner, CEO of Datazoom.“Together, these insights enable media companies to make data-driven decisions that improve content monetization, enhance viewer satisfaction, and streamline ad operations.”Experience TrackIt & Datazoom at NAB 2025TrackIt and Datazoom will be showcasing the solution at NAB 2025, where attendees can see a live demo of the ad insertion observability platform in the TrackIt booth, located in the West Hall (W1374). TrackIt is also pleased to join Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the NAB Show as a Gold Co-Sponsor. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore how this integration can transform ad revenue strategies and improve media workflow efficiency.For more information, visit TrackIt's AWS Marketplace listing or stop by our booths at NAB 2025 to learn more.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.We have built our reputation on helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, incorporating the latest AI technology to build bespoke media solutions tailored to customer requirements.Cloud-native software development is at the foundation of what we do. We specialize in Application Modernization, Containerization, Infrastructure as Code and event-driven serverless architectures by leveraging the latest AWS services. Along with our Managed Services offerings which provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, we are able to provide complete solutions for the media industry.About DatazoomDatazoom is an enterprise data collection technology company. Our SaaS-based Data-as-a-Service Platform offers performant and real-time data collection, processing and delivery capabilities for highly trafficked digital experiences. We improve data quality by using multi-purpose SDKs to power data collection resulting in unified and standardized digital experience datasets that enable more insights and business value to be unlocked. Datazoom's technology is leveraged by publishers, media platforms, measurement companies and technology vendors.Contact InformationBrad Winett, PresidentTrackIt...

