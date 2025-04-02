Labour's Tax Shake-Up Sparks Retail Reset EPOS Direct Leads With AI And Transparent Payments

source photo: HM Treasury

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the Labour government's forward-looking economic reforms - including National Insurance changes and a renewed focus on sustainable growth under Chancellor Rachel Reeves - EPOS Direct is welcoming the shift and empowering UK retailers to adapt through innovation, efficiency, and smarter systems.“We see this as a timely and necessary reset,” said Manoj Jethwa, CEO of EPOS Direct.“The direction Labour is taking encourages long-term thinking - and our job is to make it easy for retailers to modernise and thrive in this new era.”Empowering Retailers with AI and AutomationWith increased pressure on operational costs and employment overheads, EPOS Direct is rolling out a new generation of AI-powered EPOS solutions designed to help retailers and hospitality businesses optimise every part of their operations.Key features include:AI-driven inventory and sales forecasting to reduce wastePredictive staff scheduling for efficient rota planningCustomer insights and loyalty tools for smarter engagementReal-time analytics and loss prevention to protect margins“This isn't just a tech upgrade - it's a business transformation tool,” said Jethwa.“Our systems help retailers operate leaner and smarter, with measurable results.”Fair Pay and Fair Processing: Investing in People and TechnologyAs part of embracing Labour's vision for a fairer economy, EPOS Direct is attracting high-calibre talent who seek purpose-driven work and innovation. At the same time, the company has introduced a revolutionary payment system that brings clarity and fairness to transaction processing - a major win for small business owners.Fixed low rates for all card paymentsNo hidden charges or confusing tiersSeamless integration with EPOS systemsReal-time tracking and clear reconciliation“Gone are the days of unpredictable fees and opaque billing,” added Jethwa.“Our payment solution reflects the same values Labour is advocating - fairness, transparency, and simplicity.”Supporting a New Retail Era in the UKEPOS Direct believes the current economic reset is the perfect moment for the retail sector to innovate, reduce inefficiencies, and adopt technologies that align with modern standards and customer expectations.“We fully support the Labour government's direction,” said Jethwa.“We're proud to partner with retailers on the front lines - helping them not just adapt, but lead in this new era of British business.”About EPOS Direct:Serving over 100,000 retailers and hospitality businesses across the UK and internationally, EPOS Direct delivers next-generation EPOS and payment solutions built on innovation, affordability, and ease of use. The company is committed to helping businesses thrive in a changing economy through smart, sustainable technology.

