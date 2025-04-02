Salgenx Introduces Hybrid Flow Energy Platform Using Graphene-Based Ultracapacitor Technology And Thermal Energy Storage

Salgenx Introduces Hybrid Flow Energy Platform Integrating Electrical and Thermal Energy Storage with Graphene-Based Ultracapacitor Technology

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Salgenx, a pioneer in advanced energy storage solutions, today unveiled a comprehensive hybrid energy platform that combines its proprietary saltwater redox flow battery with a graphene-based flowable ultracapacitor and integrated thermal energy management capabilities. This breakthrough system delivers a flexible, dual-purpose energy storage solution for applications demanding both rapid power response and long-duration energy capacity, while also addressing thermal energy recovery and reuse.Building on its saltwater-based redox flow battery architecture, Salgenx has introduced a flowable electrode component containing suspended graphene particles. This enhancement functions as a semi-liquid ultracapacitor, significantly increasing the available surface area for electrostatic charge storage and enabling high-speed charge and discharge cycles.Simultaneously, the system's use of brine-based fluid opens the door to thermal energy storage, enabling the absorption and release of heat for use in district heating, waste heat recovery, cooling systems, and low-temperature power generation through Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) turbines.Key Capabilities of the Salgenx Hybrid Flow Energy Platform:. Graphene-based flowable ultracapacitor: Enables ultra-fast energy uptake and release for instantaneous power needs. Saltwater redox battery: Offers scalable, long-duration electrical energy storage with non-toxic, non-flammable chemistry. Thermal energy storage: Brine fluid doubles as a heat transfer medium for heating, cooling, and ORC-based power generation. Modular flow-based design: Facilitates independent scaling of power, energy, and thermal storage for diverse applications. Sustainable materials: Eliminates reliance on critical or hazardous materials found in traditional lithium-based systemsThe combined system is designed to meet the needs of sectors requiring hybrid energy performance, including data centers seeking zero-water cooling solutions, industrial facilities recovering waste heat, microgrids and remote communities managing multi-source energy flows, and commercial buildings participating in demand response programs.About SalgenxSalgenx is engineering next-generation energy storage solutions, pioneering safe, scalable, and sustainable alternatives to legacy technology. By integrating non-toxic materials, thermal storage, and self-healing electrodes, Salgenx is redefining the future of grid-scale energy storage.Contact: Greg Giese / President TEL: +1-608-238-6001 (Chicago Time Zone) Email: ...Website:

Gregory Giese

Salgenx LLC

+ +1 608-238-6001

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.