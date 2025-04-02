Coastal Flooding Will Threaten Homes Of 2.5 Million Americans By 2050: Analysis
"As sea level rise accelerates in response to climate change, flooding during coastal storms will threaten more homes in the U.S. every year," Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, said. "By pinpointing local risks, science and technology can lead the way toward solutions that protect coastal residents in an increasingly hazardous future."
Climate Central's analysis is based on the most recently available data from the U.S. Census and sea level rise projections from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Findings are based on the SSP2-4.5 pollution pathway, in which pledged commitments to reduce carbon pollution are met.
By visualizing the findings in interactive maps, Coastal Risk Finder can flexibly support coastal resilience initiatives and awareness efforts.
"The Gullah/Geechee Nation has consistently used Risk Finder due to the fact that it is user friendly and helps us to help policymakers see data in a concise manner so that they can make the best decisions to sustain our coast," Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, said. "Sustaining our coast sustains our culture."
