National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Launches 43 Challenge To Fund Pediatric Cancer Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The "43 Challenge" is a unique and impactful way for individuals, families, and organizations to make a difference. Participants are encouraged to engage in activities centered around the number 43, symbolizing the 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day. Whether it's running 4 . 3 miles, baking 43 cookies, or donating $43, every effort counts towards the goal of finding a cure.

Key Details of the "43 Challenge":

Who: Open to everyone – individuals, families, schools, businesses, and community groups.

What: Engage in an activity involving the number 43 and raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

When: The campaign kicks off on April 3 and runs through the end of the year.

How: Register at 43Challenge ( ) and share your challenge on social media using the hashtag #43Challenge.

"We are inspired by the resilience and bravery of the children and families affected by pediatric cancer," said Kathy Ireland, International Youth Chair of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. "The '43 Challenge' is a powerful way for communities to unite, raise awareness, and contribute to the vital research needed to find a cure."

Funds raised through the "43 Challenge" will directly support cutting-edge research initiatives to develop less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. The NPCF is committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to live a healthy, cancer-free life.

Join us in the fight against pediatric cancer by taking the "43 Challenge" today. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to the 43 children diagnosed with cancer every day. For more information and to register for the "43 Challenge," please visit 43Challenge ( ) .

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and eliminate childhood cancer. Our collaborative research model includes more than 40 hospital partners and leading scientists. Since its inception, the NPCF has donated over $37 million to research and has funded over 28 project initiatives. The NPCF is a top-rated charity with a 100% score for financial transparency and responsibility and has received 4 stars for the past 14 years from Charity Navigator. To learn more about the foundation, visit NationalPCF.

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation