Calkin Public Affairs Announces Addition Of Richard Stapler As Chief Client Officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calkin Public Affairs (Calkin PA) is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Stapler as Chief Client Officer, rounding out our team of senior strategists. In this role, he will work directly with clients on developing and executing highly effective and creative public affairs and communications campaigns.

Richard brings over 25 years of experience in public affairs, media relations and public policy in California, specifically with leadership of the State Legislature, state and regulatory agencies, professional associations and high-profile ballot initiative campaigns. In these roles, he has touched some of California's most pressing issues, including energy and the environment, water, land use, transportation, and healthcare.

"With an extensive and unique mix of public policy and public affairs experience, Richard strengthens and complements our ability to help our clients succeed," said Calkin PA founder, Kelly Calkin. "His perspective, instincts and steady hand in a crisis take us to the next level."

Highlighting his diverse experience, Richard most recently served as Chief of Staff to State Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz). Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at the California Dental Association, Gilead Sciences, the California Natural Resources Agency, Kaufman Campaigns and the California Prison Healthcare Receivership.

Richard's expertise and unique background augment the Calkin PA approach, which translates the political campaign model to the public affairs arena through clearly defined outcomes and strategy, intensity, a data-driven mindset, and a focus on speed and precision. His blend of "in the building" experience with a variety of public and private sector stints amplifies our capabilities and ultimately our client successes.

Stapler joins the Calkin PA leadership team, led by founder Kelly Calkin and vice president Annie Hoagland.

About Calkin Public Affairs:

Calkin Public Affairs (Calkin PA) is a California-based public affairs firm that helps clients navigate their most complex, controversial and contentious public policy challenges. Built to serve Fortune 500 corporations, small businesses, trade associations and nonprofit organizations, Calkin PA's unique approach to public affairs comes from decades of experience, battle-tested strategies and issue area expertise. We get results by fully immersing with our clients as true partners in implementing strategic and meaningful public affairs campaigns. Learn more about how we can help amplify your impact by visiting .

Media Contact:

Annie Hoagland

[email protected]

530.304.7405

SOURCE Calkin Public Affairs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED