Birtcher Anderson & Davis And Belay Investment Group Announce Successful Disposition Of Southern California Multi-Tenant Industrial Portfolio In Eight Separate Transactions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Learn more about BA&D's successful investment strategies and portfolio management expertise by visiting our website at birtcherandersondavis .

Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group - Successful Disposition of SoCal Multi-Tenant Industrial Portfolio

Post thi

"The sale of this seven-property portfolio is a testament to the strength of the Southern California small business industrial market and the effectiveness of our investment strategy," said Evan Hanyak, Vice President of Birtcher Anderson & Davis. "We're incredibly proud of the team's work in acquiring and managing these properties, ultimately realizing significant value for our investors. This successful disposition allows us to reinvest in new and exciting opportunities."

"We are thrilled with this strong portfolio exit and believe it demonstrates the Birtcher team's solid execution capabilities, while further reinforcing Belay's ongoing belief in well-located infill multi-tenant industrial product," said Eliza Bailey, Co-Founder, CEO & CIO of Belay.

The portfolio's success stemmed from several key factors. Its 93% occupancy rate at acquisition attributed to a diverse tenant mix and a variety of unit sizes, ensuring consistent revenue and high tenant retention. The strategic locations of portfolio assets within established industrial centers further enhanced the properties' appeal, and allowed the partnership to drive occupancy to 100% at several properties prior to disposition.

The seven-property portfolio comprised 25 buildings and 186 tenant suites across the following locations:



Foothill Business Park: 16000-16016 Foothill Blvd. & 6621-6631 Calle Eva Miranda, Irwindale

Arrow Pines Business Park: 210 & 260 W. Arrow Hwy & 440 S. Cataract Ave, San Dimas

Canyon Center Office Park: 1200-1270 N. San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas

Pomona Industrial Center: 2665, 2671 & 2675 Pomona Blvd, Pomona

Pomona West Commerce Center: 2680 Pomona Blvd, Pomona

Pomona East Commerce Center: 310-380 S. East End Ave & 1605 & 1649 E. Mission Blvd, Pomona San Bernardino Industrial Center: 360-458 E. Rialto Ave, San Bernardino

This successful portfolio sale, completed over eight separate transactions, underscores BA&D's ability to identify, acquire, and profitably manage properties within the small bay industrial product type. The company's expertise in navigating complex real estate transactions while recognizing the value in maintaining smaller tenant sizes throughout the portfolio is exemplified by the largest tenant being only 39,244 square feet in size. An aggressive leasing approach and responsive tenant relations for SoCal Portfolio tenants, which averaged less than 2,000 square feet per lease, allowed BA&D to maximize value and deliver strong returns in a supply constrained market of small industrial spaces. The sale of the portfolio marks a significant step forward for BA&D and positions the company for continued growth and success in the dynamic Southern California industrial market.

Media Contact: Daniel Karcher - 949-296-3560 - [email protected]

About Birtcher Anderson & Davis

Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates ("BA&D") is a California based, privately-owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm located in San Juan Capistrano, CA with additional satellite locations in CA, NV, and AZ. BA&D is a vertically integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring value-add, middle-market, multi-tenant warehouse and light industrial properties in high growth U.S. markets. For more information visit:

About Belay Investment Group

Belay Investment Group, LLC is an institutional investment management firm that specializes in granular small and middle market real estate opportunities through the establishment of programmatic partnerships with high-caliber local and specialized operating partners. The firm pursues equity and debt opportunities across the risk spectrum, property types, and geographies, offering its clients scalability and customization. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Birtcher Anderson & Davis