Heimar Hf.: Termination Of Market Making Agreement With Landsbankinn Hf.
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heimar hf. ("Heimar") has terminated its market making agreement with Landsbankinn hf. regarding market making for bonds issued by Heimar, identified by the ticker symbol HEIMAR290547, and listed on Nasdaq Iceland. The termination has already taken effect.
For further information, please contact Björn Eyþór Benediktsson, CFO of Heimar hf., at ...
Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail
