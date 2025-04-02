WENDEL: Shareholders’ Meeting Set For May 15, 2025

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday May 15, 2025, at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at the Auditorium Cézanne Saint-Honoré, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris.

The notice of meeting, being worth convening notice, is published today in French in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires ( It includes notably the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be presented to the Meeting and the conditions to take part in the Meeting. It is also available on the Wendel website.

Other documents and information concerning this Meeting will be available to shareholders and published as from April 24, 2025, under legal and regulatory conditions, on the dedicated page of the Wendel website .

The Meeting will be available by webcast in its entirety, live and replay. All information about the Meeting is available on the dedicated page of Wendel website: .

Agenda

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Q1 2025 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2025 (post-market release)

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

H1 2025 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2025, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Q3 2025 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2025 (post-market release)

Friday, December 12, 2025,

2025 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In May 2024, Wendel completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in IK Partners, a major step in the deployment of its strategic expansion in third-party private asset management and also announced in October 2024 the acquisition of 75% of Monroe Capital. Pro forma of Monroe Capital, Wendel manages more than 33 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, and c.7.4 billion euros invested in its principal investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel