The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Of Pieno Žvaigždės Is Convened
The accounting day of the Meeting is 17 April 2025.
Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+37052461419
Attachments
2024_ar_en_eur_solo_ias_esef
Pieno_Zvaigzdes_AB-Opinion_24_IFRS_SA_ESEF_EN_esigned_20250328
2025-04-25_VAS balsavimo biuletenis_AGM General Ballot Paper
2025-04-25_VAS sprendimu projektai_AGM draft decisions
2025-04-25_VAS susaukimas_AGM Announcement
2025-04-25_VAS_Pelno (nuostoliu) paskirstymo projektas_Profit (Loss) allocation
