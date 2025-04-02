The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Of Pieno Žvaigždės Is Convened

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the“Meeting”) of akcinė bendrovė“Pieno žvaigždės”, registered address Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities (hereinafter, the“Company”), is convened on 25 April 2025 at 12.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company's Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 11:30 a.m.

The accounting day of the Meeting is 17 April 2025.

Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+37052461419

Attachments



2024_ar_en_eur_solo_ias_esef

Pieno_Zvaigzdes_AB-Opinion_24_IFRS_SA_ESEF_EN_esigned_20250328

2025-04-25_VAS balsavimo biuletenis_AGM General Ballot Paper

2025-04-25_VAS sprendimu projektai_AGM draft decisions

2025-04-25_VAS susaukimas_AGM Announcement 2025-04-25_VAS_Pelno (nuostoliu) paskirstymo projektas_Profit (Loss) allocation