Transpharmation Ltd. Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Saretius Ltd.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Transpharmation Ltd., a global leader in neuroscience, pain and metabolic disease preclinical contract research, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Saretius Ltd. (Saretius), a pioneering British company specializing in disease models and advanced biomarker development.The acquisition of Saretius aligns with Transpharmation's vision to deliver groundbreaking translational biology for the human pharmaceutical and animal health drug discovery sectors. Saretius's expertise in cutting-edge biomarker technology and assay development, complements Transpharmation's robust portfolio of models and services, promising greater insights of drug action in drug discovery and development.Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Mark Duxon, CEO of Transpharmation Ltd., stated: "The integration of Saretius's innovative capabilities marks a significant milestone in our mission to reshape the future of translational contract research. Together, we will be better positioned to help our industry clients, translate their scientific discoveries into impactful treatments that improve patients' lives."Saretius will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Transpharmation Ltd., ensuring a seamless transition and fostering collaboration to amplify the strengths of both organizations. The Managing Director of Saretius, Dr. Sean Lightowler, responded by saying:“Combining with Transpharmation feels like a natural fit for the Saretius team. Both companies have numerous staff with a historical origin in the pharmaceutical industry. This has meant we share a similar vision in developing technologies and endpoints that will be impactful for our industrial client base.”Mark Duxon further added:“Our commitment to develop the best-in-class translational behavioral pharmacology is increasingly complemented by technologies that can directly translate into the clinic. These include EEG, sleep/wake assessment, transgenic, machine learning and biomarker platforms. Saretius will further add to Transpharmation's capabilities as it seeks to cement its place as the number one global translational neuroscience contract research laboratory.”About Transpharmation Ltd.Transpharmation Ltd. is at the forefront of neuroscience and related research, specializing in translational pharmacology, and drug discovery services. With sites in North America and Europe, together with over 150 employees, Transphamation has built a reputation for providing tailor-made screening and disease models for the human pharma, biotech and animal health industries. Transpharmation is dedicated to playing its part in the development of impactful therapeutic medicines for animals and humans.About Saretius Ltd.Saretius Ltd. is a leader in in vivo pharmacology. With expertise in CNS, pain and inflammation biology, supported by bespoke pharmacodynamic and biomarker assay development as well as pharmacokinetics.

