COAF Launches Appeal To Build Sports Complex For Children In Rural Armenia

Children from the village of Dsegh, Armenia, playing soccer in the village.

A render of the new sports complex and playground to be built for over 1,600 kids in Lori, Armenia with your support.

Children from the village of Dsegh, Armenia, playing soccer in an empty field.

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will raise $200,000 to provide over 1,600 children weekly with a modern space for sports and play.

- Dr. Garo Armen, Founder and Chairman of the Children of Armenia FundYEREVAN, YEREVAN, ARMENIA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) has officially launched its annual Spring Appeal , aiming to raise $200,000 to build a multi-purpose sports field and playground at the COAF SMART Center in Lori, Armenia.This new facility will serve over 30 communities, offering more than 1,600 children each week a safe space for play, physical development, and personal growth. This includes more than 1,400 students enrolled in COAF's SMART Center afterschool program, as well as additional COAF beneficiaries throughout Lori. All programs and transportation services at the SMART Center are provided free of charge, ensuring accessibility for children from across the region.The $200,000 fundraising target will cover key components such as:- Multi-Purpose Sports Field: Featuring a high-quality resin turf designed for soccer, basketball, and volleyball.- Children's Playground: Designed with safe and exciting environments to encourage play and social development for children ages 3-6.- Essential Infrastructure: Including lighting, drainage systems, fencing, and benches to create a fully functional and accessible recreational space.To help COAF reach its goal, longtime supporters Vahe and Anni Bedian have generously pledged to match the first $75,000 raised by the COAF community. In addition, the Armen and Gloria Hampar Family Foundation has contributed $50,000 in seed funding to launch the fundraising drive. In recognition of their generosity, the new sports field will bear the Bedian family name, while the playground will be named in honor of the Hampar family.This latest initiative comes in response to a troubling trend of declining sports participation among Armenian youth. According to a 2018 World Health Organization (WHO) study, only 16% of boys and 12% of girls aged 15–17 are involved in sports, with participation rates continuing to fall. By providing safe, engaging spaces for play and physical activity, COAF aims to remove barriers and help children in rural Armenia build confidence, connection, and healthy lifelong habits."Our goal is to provide children in Lori with opportunities for growth that every child deserves through access to safe, well-equipped recreational spaces," said Liana Ghaltaghchyan, Executive Director at COAF. "This project will offer a chance for thousands of children to develop physically, socially, and mentally.”“This new sports complex is more than just a place to play-it's a space for children to develop essential life skills,” said Dr. Garo Armen, Founder and Chairman of the Children of Armenia Fund.“Sports teach discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. These are values we should all aspire to instill in the next generation.”COAF invites supporters to expand its SMART Campus, which serves as a hub for education and youth development. Those who wish to make a meaningful and enduring contribution can learn more by visiting coaf .

