U.S. Standardization Center Of Excellence To Hold Workshop In May

The workshop will focus on standards for critical and emerging technologies

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Standardization Center of Excellence (SCoE) for Critical and Emerging Technologies (CETs) is hosting its First Standardization Workshop on May 14-15 at the Bethesda North Marriott in Rockville, MD.

The SCoE is a transformative initiative aimed at supporting private sector-driven engagement and capacity building in the development and use of international standards.

The workshop will focus on engaging government, industry, academia, standards development organizations, implementing partners, and other stakeholders to share expertise and insights on the development and use of standards for CETs, challenges with standardization, and opportunities for increasing U.S. participation.

Workshop objectives include:



Introduce the SCoE's mission of enhancing U.S. leadership in international standardization.

Identify standardization gaps and barriers to participation within existing CETs. Identify tools and resources essential to supporting U.S. engagement in international standardization.

Register your interest in attending the workshop by April 15. ASTM will consider all individuals and inform participants of their invitation status. To learn more about the workshop, visit .

Support for this event is provided, in part, by National Institute of Standards and Technology financial assistance award 70NANB24H334.

