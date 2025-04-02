Robert Half Named One Of Fortune's 100 Best Companies To Work For®

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) has again been honored as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® . Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, Protiviti, is also included on the highly competitive list.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For represents the top organizations in the country with innovative strategies and programs for workers, which are validated by employee feedback. Great Place To Work ® analyzed anonymous survey responses from more than 1.3 million professionals from Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies with at least 1,000 U.S. employees to determine the ranking. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create supportive, high-performance work experiences for every person in the organization

"This recognition affirms that our people-first approach continues to deliver a positive workplace experience," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our core values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success are deeply embedded in our workplace culture, empowering our employees to achieve both personal and professional success."

The survey also explored how employees' responses varied across demographic groups and roles, providing insights into both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Key indicators measured include trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company.

"Our priority continues to be our people, and we are deeply committed to their success and listening to their feedback," said JoLynn Conway-James, senior executive director and chief administrative officer at Robert Half. "We are proud of our organizational culture where employees feel appreciated, respected and heard."

Robert Half's Employee Commitment Proposition defines how it supports its employees in four key areas:



Career: At Robert Half, employees have access to timely resources, training and development programs, as well as mentorship opportunities to help them succeed in their career journeys.

Connections: Employees participate in surveys to share feedback on initiatives and programs aimed at enhancing the employee experience and creating opportunities for connection and learning.

Impact: Robert Half remains committed to community impact and has a robust program rooted in philanthropy, matching gifts and year-round volunteerism. The company recently expanded its employee emergency fund to support colleagues across the enterprise. Well-being: Robert Half invests in comprehensive well-being programs that support employees' physical, emotional and financial health. These include mental health counseling; resources for new parents; financial planning; education, child and elder care assistance; and webinars on various employee benefit programs.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and Most Innovative Companies. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf .

SOURCE Robert Half

