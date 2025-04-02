Virginia Department Of Education Approves SIPPS® Fifth Edition For Grades 6-8 Intervention Programs

RICHMOND, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Education has officially approved SIPPS®, Fifth Edition for inclusion in the state's intervention instructional program guide for grades 6–8.

SIPPS is a research-based foundational skills program aligned with MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) and designed for use across all tiers of instruction, providing targeted support to accelerate reading progress for new and striving readers in grades K–12. This approval expands access to evidence-based literacy intervention for middle school students across Virginia, ensuring that educators have proven tools to support struggling readers.

SIPPS Now Approved in Virginia for Grades K–8

This milestone builds on Virginia's previous approvals of two Collaborative Classroom programs that meet the requirements of the Virginia Literacy Act. In 2024, the Virginia Department of Education, in collaboration with Virginia Literacy Partnerships, approved SIPPS 4e for grades K– for their Recommended Instruction Program Guide. With the addition of SIPPS, Fifth Edition to the grades 6–8 Intervention Instructional Program Guide, educators across Virginia now have evidence-based intervention resources that are aligned with the science of reading for students in grades K–8.

Being a ReaderTM Small-Group Reading Sets, also approved in 2024, was included on Virginia's Supplemental Program Guide. This targeted, small-group resource for grades K–2 is designed to supplement any core reading curriculum, providing differentiated instruction to support early literacy development.

Supporting Older Readers with High-Interest Texts and Targeted Practice

Designed to accelerate reading success, SIPPS is specifically structured to meet the needs of older students who require additional support in foundational reading skills. The program features Dreams on Wheels, a decodable anthology of high-interest texts created specifically for middle and high school students. These texts provide controlled, sequential practice aligned with SIPPS instruction, ensuring students can immediately apply newly learned decoding skills in connected reading experiences. The anthology of texts also includes scaffolded comprehension support, helping students build meaning from text as they develop automaticity with foundational skills.

In addition to the Dreams on Wheels anthology, SIPPS offers Hi/Lo Fluency Practice Libraries, which provide engaging, age-appropriate texts for older readers who need ongoing fluency practice. These libraries offer high-interest, low-readability books that help students develop reading fluency, stamina, and confidence, supporting their transition to increasingly complex texts.

Together, the decodable anthology and Hi/Lo Fluency Practice Libraries ensure that older striving readers have ample opportunities to develop accuracy.

Helping Virginia's Older Readers Become Confident, Proficient Readers

"The inclusion of SIPPS in Virginia's approved intervention programs provides our educators with a powerful tool to address literacy challenges among middle school students in a way that is both effective and respectful of their age and experiences," said Barbara Patterson Oden, Manager of Educational Partnerships at Collaborative Classroom. "SIPPS provides engaging, age-appropriate instruction that supports older striving readers without making them feel like they are using materials designed for much younger students. This approval affirms Virginia's commitment to evidence-based instruction that helps all students become confident, proficient readers."

Aligned with the science of reading, SIPPS provides explicit, systematic instruction in phonological awareness, spelling-sound correspondences, and high-frequency words. Students engage in structured routines that reinforce phonics and decoding strategies, practice with aligned texts, and receive immediate feedback-all of which contribute to measurable literacy gains.

"We are honored that the Virginia Department of Education has recognized SIPPS, Fifth Edition as a valuable resource for middle school literacy intervention," said Kelly Stuart, President and CEO of Collaborative Classroom. "This approval underscores our commitment to providing educators with effective, evidence-based tools that help students achieve reading proficiency."

For more information about SIPPS Fifth Edition, visit .

About SIPPS

SIPPS is an evidence-based intervention program designed to support students in developing foundational literacy skills. With its structured instructional routines, SIPPS provides educators with the tools they need to deliver effective intervention and accelerate student growth in reading. The program is flexible and adaptable, making it suitable for use across all three tiers of instruction and effective for students from kindergarten through high school.

About Collaborative Classroom

Collaborative Classroom is a mission-driven nonprofit committed to ensuring that all students become readers, writers, and thinkers who learn from, care for, and respect one another. Through evidence-based programs and embedded professional learning, the organization transforms teaching and learning and builds thriving school communities. Since its founding, Collaborative Classroom's work has reached more than 10 million students and 440,000 educators across the country. Learn more at .

SOURCE Collaborative Classroom

