Skai Unveils Celeste AI, A Breakthrough Genai Marketing Agent Set To Reshape Commerce Media

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai, the leading omnichannel platform for commerce media, today introduced Celeste AI, a generative AI marketing agent designed to transform how brands and agencies navigate commerce media. Industry leaders, including Acosta Group, Advantage Solutions, Tinuiti, and WaterWipes, are among the first to explore Celeste's advanced capabilities in an exclusive closed beta, gaining a competitive edge in streamlining media operations at scale.

As commerce media grows more complex with a surge in channels, publishers, ad formats, and data, success demands more than just access to information. It requires the ability to unify, interpret, and act on it. Skai is the only platform that seamlessly integrates omnichannel commerce media, combining first-party advertiser data, publisher insights, competitive intelligence, digital shelf data, and more. Now, with GenAI, Skai transforms this complexity into actionable strategies, enabling marketers to make smarter decisions across every channel.

"We founded Skai to help brands grow. From day one, our focus has been performance - better ROI, greater efficiency, and lowering barriers for brands using online media. As commerce evolved into an omnichannel ecosystem and data erupted, our responsibility evolved: not just helping marketers perform better, but making them smarter," said Yoav Izhar-Prato, CEO of Skai. "Celeste is the next step. An intelligent system that turns data into action, leveraging Skai's unique knowledge graph."

Brands that harness GenAI's ability to unify insights across retailers, channels, and audiences won't just keep up - they'll unlock new levels of efficiency and performance. AI-driven ad spend is projected to surge 125% to $192 billion (Bloomberg Intelligence), while McKinsey estimates GenAI will boost marketing productivity by 5-15% of total spend.

Celeste is not just GenAI - it is GenAI built for marketing. Powered by Skai's proprietary data intelligence and decades of expertise, Celeste aggregates signals from 200+ publishers, competitive insights, and cross-channel performance to deliver tailored recommendations - like having an always-on marketing analyst who deeply understands your business. This fusion of cutting-edge AI and deep industry knowledge empowers marketers to optimize performance, unlock growth, and make faster, smarter decisions.

"Don't think of Celeste as just a new tool - it's an enabling technology that transforms how marketers engage with data, make decisions, and drive growth," said Gil Sadeh, President of Skai. "As AI becomes the new UI, marketers must look beyond feature comparisons when selecting their tech partners and focus on intelligence. If you're not asking your vendors for their GenAI innovation roadmap, you're risking being left behind."

With Celeste, marketers no longer need to sift through endless dashboards and spreadsheets. Instead, they can interact directly with their data, asking tactical and strategic questions such as:



What are my biggest growth opportunities across retail media?

Where should I shift my budget to maximize ROI? How should I allocate a 50% budget increase across channels?

"Celeste is a massive step forward for Skai and the industry," said Stephanie Andrews, Media Director, Retail Media at Advantage Solutions. "It's both terrifying (in the best way!) and thrilling to see it in action. For the first time, I got a glimpse into the future of work, and my mind was blown."

"In all my years as a product leader, I've never seen this level of excitement before from clients," said Guy Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Skai. "Celeste is nothing short of mind-blowing. The insights it delivers, the recommendations it generates, and the impact it will have are unmatched. It's like having a personal expert that understands every channel, every publisher, every product, every audience by your side. This is the future of commerce media."

Celeste marks the beginning of a new era in GenAI for Skai. The exclusive beta is gradually opening to early adopters who want to shape how GenAI comes to life in marketers' day-to-day workflows. More announcements will be shared in the coming weeks, and the full solution will be unveiled at the company's flagship event, ShopAble , in New York City on May 14.

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across commerce media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation, and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta, and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned trust from notable brands such as Adidas, DoorDash, Haleon, Sony, Philips, and Pepsi. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight international locations.

Visit skai for more information.

Media Contact: 5WPR [email protected]

SOURCE Skai

