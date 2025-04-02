Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Muscatell Subaru In Moorhead, Minnesota To Top-150 Dealership Group, Corwin Automotive Group

Corwin Automotive Group is ranked #47 on the 2025 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups, based on 2024 new vehicle retail sales units. The group operates 19 dealerships across Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, and Washington.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Paul Kechnie shared, "It has been a pleasure working with Ward Muscatell and the entire team at Muscatell Subaru. This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for both the Muscatell family and Corwin Automotive Group. We are confident that Corwin Subaru will continue to serve the Moorhead community with excellence, building on the growth and success of this dealership."

Muscatell Subaru will be renamed Corwin Subaru and will remain at 2911 11th Street South in Moorhead, Minnesota.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit

