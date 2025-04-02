Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Ray Laethem Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram In Detroit, Michigan To Top-150 Dealership Group, Golling Automotive Group

After the sale, Jeff shared, "Mark Shackelford, Sr. and his son, Mark, Jr. of Performance Brokerage Services were professional, always available, and instrumental in the sale of my dealership. Mark, Sr. brought multiple buyers to the table, giving me the opportunity to choose not just the best financial outcome, but also the buyer best equipped to close quickly and cleanly. Most importantly, Mark, Sr. understood my priority of finding the right operator to take over for my long-term employees and customers. His expertise and dedication made the entire process smooth and successful. I highly recommend him."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Mark Shackelford, Sr., Partner, and Mark Shackelford, Jr., Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. commented, "It was a privilege to represent Jeff Laethem in the sale of his Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Detroit, Michigan. Jeff has been a pleasure to work with, and we truly appreciate the opportunity to guide him through this transition. Selling a family-owned business with such a rich legacy is never easy, and my son and I took this responsibility very seriously." Mark, Sr. continued, "Throughout the process, my goal was to ensure Jeff felt supported every step of the way, and to find a buyer who would honor his values, maintain the strong community ties he and his family built, and take care of his team. We introduced Jeff's opportunity to Bill Golling, and the entire process went smoothly, with Bill now adding his fourth Stellantis store to his group. Bill was the right person to carry on Jeff's legacy, and we wish him and his family much success as they continue to grow."

Golling Automotive Group was founded in 1966 by World War II veteran A. William Golling, Jr., who opened a Volkswagen dealership in Troy, Michigan. His son, Bill Golling, worked alongside him, learning every department of the dealership, starting by washing cars as a teenager. After graduating from Michigan State University, Bill partnered with his father to open a Datsun dealership in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Today, Golling Automotive Group operates eight dealerships across Michigan representing Toyota, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Buick, GMC, and Kia.

Golling Automotive Group is ranked #146 on the 2025 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups, based on 2024 new vehicle retail sales units.

Bill Golling, President of Golling Automotive Group, shared, "Mark Shackelford, Sr., Mark Shackelford, Jr., Paul Kechnie, and the entire Performance Brokerage Services team were outstanding to work with. They made buying our new CDJR dealership in Grosse Pointe/Detroit easy to do. Their understanding of the buyer, seller, and manufacturer's wants and needs helped put the deal together in the right way. They were great to work with, followed up, and did what they said they were going to do. I look forward to working with them again in the future."

Ray Laethem Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grosse Pointe and will remain at its current location at 18001 Mack Avenue in Detroit, Michigan.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

