National Advocacy Organizations Collaborate To Launch Online Ebike Safety Course

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As electric bicycles continue to surge in popularity, expanding access to outdoor recreation and offering alternative transportation options for people of all ages and abilities, there is a critical need for education programming to help keep new and inexperienced riders safe. To address this growing demand, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and PeopleForBikes collaborated to launch an online eBike safety course, the eBike eCourse.The comprehensive course, accessible at eBikeCourse , equips riders with the knowledge and skills necessary to ride eBikes with a safety mindset. It covers essential topics including:●Rules of the road and general rider etiquette●Interacting safely with vehicular traffic and pedestrians●Strategies to avoid crashes●Developing skills and confidence to ride an eBike●Battery charging, maintenance, and secure parking and storage“Our policy team actively monitors proposed legislation affecting bicycles and eBikes in all 50 states. Communities nationwide are looking for ways to increase safety while simultaneously encouraging active transportation and e-mobility,” said Jenn Dice, PeopleForBikes' President and CEO.“We believe a safety education course for new and inexperienced eBike riders plays a powerful role in the solution to increasing safety for both riders and everyone else on the road.”The interactive course utilizes videos and quizzes to keep participants engaged and reinforces key safety concepts. It also provides guidance on setting up a practice area for new riders to hone essential skills before taking on the road. Upon completion, riders receive a certificate that can be validated by schools, law enforcement, homeowners' associations, and other organizations for eBike use on campuses or private property."The Motorcycle Safety Foundation has been a leader in two-wheel safety education for more than 50 years," said Christy LaCurelle, President and CEO of the MSF. "Collaborating with PeopleForBikes allows us to extend our expertise to the growing eBike community. While designed with younger riders in mind, the course offers valuable information for people of all ages, and we encourage parents and guardians to take it alongside their children.”Learn more and sign up for the eBike eCourse at eBikeCourse.About PeopleForBikesPeopleForBikes is a national bicycling foundation and the U.S. bicycle industry's trade association representing more than 340 bicycle industry supplier members and nearly 1.4 million individuals. Through our three areas of influence - infrastructure, policy, and participation - we accelerate the construction of safe, fun, and connected places to bike; advance pro-bike and pro-bike-business legislation; and welcome more people to the joys of riding a bike. Our goal: Become the best place to ride a bike in the world. Join us at PeopleForBikes .About the Motorcycle Safety FoundationThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation has been a leader in two-wheel safety education for more than 50 years. The MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA .

