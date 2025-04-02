The Rex Steakhouse Announces Luxury Partnership With Level Hotels & Furnished Suites

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rex Steakhouse , renowned for its modern seaside steakhouse experience and mastery of wood-fired grilling, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Level Hotels & Furnished Suites . This collaboration will bring The Rex's high-end cuisine to the Level Penthouse Collection , seamlessly merging two luxury brands to offer an unparalleled guest experience.

Level's prestigious penthouse collection, with locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, and Vancouver , redefines high-end hospitality. These sky-high sanctuaries boast sprawling layouts-some exceeding 19,000 square feet-offering panoramic city views, custom-designed indoor and outdoor spaces, and a host of world-class amenities, including private pools, chef's kitchens, and dedicated concierge services.

Through this partnership, guests staying at Level's luxurious penthouses can now enjoy exclusive catering experiences by The Rex Steakhouse , bringing the finest in wood-grilled steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal ingredients straight to their private dining spaces. Whether for an intimate dinner, a VIP gathering, or an extravagant event, The Rex's expertly crafted menus, led by Executive Chef Walter Nunez , will elevate every occasion with bold flavors and an unrivaled level of service.

"At The Rex Steakhouse, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional dining experiences , and this partnership with Level Hotels & Furnished Suites is a natural extension of that commitment," said Chef Walter Nunez . "Together, we're bringing an unparalleled synergy of fine dining and luxury hospitality, ensuring that guests enjoy the ultimate curated experience in the comfort of their private penthouses."

Level's concierge team will work closely with The Rex Steakhouse to provide guests with customized dining experiences , from fully stocked kitchens and private chef services to bespoke tasting menus and curated wine pairings . This partnership marks a new era of luxury hospitality , where world-class accommodations meet the pinnacle of high-end cuisine.

