University Lab Partners Welcomes Groundbreaking Medtech Companies To The I-CREATE Accelerator Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of companies, representing diverse and groundbreaking innovations," said Sandra J. Miller, Executive Director of University Lab Partners. "We look forward to supporting them, alongside our partners, as they advance their technologies to address critical health security challenges."

The I-CREATE Accelerator provides non-dilutive funding and mentorship to address critical health security challenges.

About I-CREATE and the 2025 Cohort

I-CREATE is one of five strategic BARDA Accelerator Network Hubs (BAN 2.0), focused on empowering innovative startups to accelerate the development, scalability, and commercialization of medical devices and diagnostics globally. The program emphasizes advancing innovative technology to develop medical countermeasures that address the public health and medical consequences of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) accidents, incidents and attacks, pandemic influenza, and emerging infectious diseases

Three companies will each receive up to $200,000 in non-dilutive funding, customized mentorship to fit their needs, and consulting over six months to support the development, evaluation, or validation of their diagnostic or medical device solution.



Lo Biosciences

Rua Diagnostics Adaptyx

Six additional companies will participate in a six-month accelerator program featuring tailored workshops, advisory services, consulting, mentorship and compete for a prize of up to $50,000.



Acorn Genetics

Checktor Biosciences

VIDEM

Mitos Diagnostics

Hikari Medical Technology Latde Diagnostics

All nine companies will present their innovations to potential investors at the I-CREATE Virtual Showcase on May 20, 2025. For more information, please visit

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under agreement number 75A50124C00007.

About I-CREATE

I-CREATE fosters groundbreaking innovation in the medical device and diagnostics sectors by serving as a bridge between startups and a network of investors, industry leaders, and experienced mentors. Through this collaboration, the program empowers entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of development and commercialization, driving the advancement of transformative medical countermeasures that address critical health challenges and improve lives globally.

About University Lab Partners

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier nonprofit wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA, with facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo. ULP provides state-of-the-art wet lab spaces and fosters a vibrant entrepreneurial community focused on life sciences. In addition to offering highly equipped facilities and peer-to-peer collaboration opportunities, ULP runs global accelerator programs and workforce development initiatives, empowering innovators and advancing the life sciences ecosystem worldwide.

SOURCE University Lab Partners