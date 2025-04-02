Kaleidescape Introduces The New Strato M Movie Player

Kaleidescape's Entry-Level Movie Player, Redefined

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced Strato M , a new entry-level movie player for residential, marine, and commercial theatre systems. Offered at half the price of Kaleidescape's previous lowest-cost system, Strato M provides reference 2K video output, with better than Blu-ray quality. Like all Kaleidescape movie players, Strato M supports lossless audio.

Strato M works on its own or as part of a larger system. It holds a half-dozen movies on an internal SSD - downloading a movie in about ten minutes over gigabit Ethernet. It can be grouped with Terra Prime movie servers to increase movie storage. Strato M supports lossless multi-channel and spatial object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Strato M supports reference 2K video, with higher bit rates and bit depths than Blu-ray, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, BT.2020, and 4:2:2 chroma.

Kaleidescape Strato M is a new entry-level movie player for residential, marine, and commercial theatre systems. Offered at half the price of Kaleidescape's previous lowest-cost system, Strato M provides reference 2K video output, with better than Blu-ray quality. Like all Kaleidescape movie players, Strato M supports lossless audio.

"Strato M opens up the Kaleidescape experience to a broader range of movie enthusiasts."

Post thi

"Strato M opens up the Kaleidescape experience to a broader range of movie enthusiasts," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO of Kaleidescape. "And in larger systems, Strato M is great for secondary rooms, while reserving the flagship Strato V for main viewing areas."

Strato M works on its own or as part of a larger Kaleidescape system. As a standalone system, Strato M provides a single playback zone that holds a half-dozen movies on an internal solid-state drive – downloading a movie in about ten minutes over gigabit Ethernet. It features a streamlined interface, optimized for navigating a small movie library, offering automatic offloading of watched movies 48 hours after playback to make room for more movies. Purchased movies can be re-downloaded at any time.

Strato M can also be grouped with Terra Prime movie servers to increase movie storage. This returns Strato M's interface to the full Kaleidescape user experience. Strato V, Strato C, and Strato M movie players can all be grouped together with one or more Terra movie servers, to fit your entertainment needs.

Strato M supports lossless multi-channel and spatial object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Strato M supports reference 2K video, with higher bit rates and bit depths than Blu-ray, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, BT.2020, and 4:2:2 chroma.

Kaleidescape Strato M provides access to the Kaleidescape movie store , the world's only digital movie collection with lossless audio and full reference video quality. The movie store offers thousands of 4K and HD titles for purchase or rent, including movies, TV series, and concerts. Kaleidescape movies are downloaded, not streamed, so there is never buffering or loss in quality.

To learn more, visit: . Strato M is available now through authorized Kaleidescape dealers: .

About Kaleidescape ( )

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED