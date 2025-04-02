UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES NEW OUTDOOR COLLECTION BRAND FEATURING UNIQUELY LOCAL PROPERTIES CONNECTED TO NATURE

DENVER, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Canvas, Inc. , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced the Outdoor Collection by Under Canvas, a new portfolio of properties that offer nature-based stays and experiences curated with place and purpose in mind. The first two properties, The Fields of Michigan and Bar N Ranch both demonstrate Under Canvas' exceptional hospitality and feature upscale accommodations such as safari-style field tents, contemporary cottages, classic cabins and lodge rooms.

The announcement comes after the company's recent close on the acquisition of The Fields of Michigan , a working blueberry farm with tent and cottage accommodations and amenities including a pool, upscale dining, massage services and expansive blueberry fields for guest picking. Within easy reach of Chicago and Detroit, the 30-acre property is minutes from the bustling summer hub of South Haven, Michigan, and offers 23 private guest accommodations with access to watersports, beaches, bike riding trails (with complimentary bikes offered for guests) and seasonal events. Field tents and cottages include ensuite bathrooms, contemporary furnishings, electricity and private firepits, and The Willow serves as a communal dining space for guests, offering small plates and shareables, beverages, evening s'mores, and a Supper Club on weekends. The Fields camp will welcome guests from May 1-November 2, 2025.

Also in the new Outdoor Collection is Bar N Ranch , a traditional, western lodge in West Yellowstone, Montana, owned by Under Canvas. Set on a beautiful 200-acre valley property, Bar N Ranch is located just 6 miles from the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park and also offers access to Grand Tetons National Park. Accommodations include spacious lodge rooms with fireplaces and individual log cabins with one to four bedrooms. Summer activities include fly-fishing, horseback riding, hiking, whitewater rafting and guided tours of nearby Yellowstone National Park. Bar N Ranch will re-open for the 2025 season on May 8, 2025, and is now accepting reservations for stays through October 6, 2025.

About Under Canvas

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination experience. Its safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing guests to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas operates 13 camp locations: North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, West Yellowstone and Glacier in Mont.; Moab, Zion, Lake Powell - Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in Utah; Mount Rushmore in S.D.; Great Smoky Mountains in Tenn.; Grand Canyon in Ariz.; Acadia in Maine, and new in 2025, Yosemite in Cali. and Columbia River Gorge in Wa. To grant further access to the nation's most coveted national parks, Under Canvas expanded their footprint in the luxury outdoor hospitality space with the launch of ULUM, a bespoke resort brand that debuted its first location in Moab, Utah in spring of 2023. For more information, please visit and .

SOURCE Under Canvas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED