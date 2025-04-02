Activate Ranked #1 In Leisure And Entertainment On The Financial Times' List Of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Activate's rating as the #1 in Leisure and Entertainment solidifies our place as a leader in the modern entertainment industry," said. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication, our players' enthusiasm for the brand, our commitment to innovation, and our passion for delivering an unparalleled gaming experience to millions of players worldwide."

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies Ranking

The Financial Times and Statista's selection process was comprehensive and stringent, starting with an application phase where over 30,000 companies meeting specific eligibility criteria were invited to participate. During the research phase, Statista analyzed more than 1,000 public companies and prominent businesses that satisfied revenue growth benchmarks. In the evaluation phase, verified revenue data was used to calculate each company's CAGR. Ultimately, the final ranking highlighted the top 300 companies, requiring a minimum CAGR of 9% to qualify.

Activate's Rapid Global Expansion

Since launching in 2017, Activate has redefined entertainment by merging physical activity with high-tech gaming. The company has expanded from its first location in Winnipeg, Canada, to over 40 locations globally, including internationally in Dubai and London. Activate aims to open 200 more locations within the next decade, further establishing its international presence, with locations opening this year in France, Germany , Norway, Denmark, Kuwait, and more.

As Activate continues its strategic expansion, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment and delivering an unmatched experience to its ever-growing community of 3.9 million players worldwide .

Activate also earned a spot on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies 2024 , securing the top position as Canada's fastest-growing entertainment businesses with an impressive 1,105% growth rate over the past three years.

For more information on Activate and its expansion, visit playactivat or follow @activategames on social media for the latest updates.

EDS: Click here for high-res assets

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where players can work cooperatively or compete against each other while tracking their achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to 40 locations across Canada, the U.S., London, UK, and Dubai.

To join the active gaming movement, visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

SOURCE ACTIVATE