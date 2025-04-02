Garrett And Rohde & Schwarz Develop An Integrated Solution For High Security Screening Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The integrated solution not only enhances the detection of threats but also respects the personal boundaries of those screened, demonstrating the future of comprehensive and respectful security measures. Accurate zone line indication enables significantly simplified targeted inspection and provides reliable forensic evidence in the case of incidents through result logging and integration with the CCTV. The combined solution is user-friendly and can be fully managed via the R&S QPS201 display with an integrated alarm results display. The screening procedure is fully contactless and neither mmWave nor metal detection pose health risks to security operators or scanned persons, because unlike X-rays, the levels of emissions by these devices are much lower than the levels of electromagnetic radiation that are naturally present in the environment.

"Combining the distinct capabilities of metal detectors and mmWave security scanners is what the market demanded from us for highest-level security screening procedures in the precious metals industry and for prisons", says Andreas Haegele, VP Microwave Imaging at Rohde & Schwarz. "By this integration, both Garrett and we are adding an additional layer of security to our individual offering for the benefit of our joint customers."

"Garrett is pleased to collaborate with Rohde & Schwarz to bring to market a thoughtful integration of two powerful technologies. This new capability will help our customers create safer environments for people to work, learn, and travel in, and will enable innovative new counter-contraband and loss prevention strategies" says Steve Novakovich, CEO of Garrett Electronics.

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated a net revenue of EUR 2.93 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had more than 14,400 employees worldwide.

About Garrett Electronics, Inc.

Garrett Electronics is a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience in the security industry, and more than 60 years of experience in the world of metal detection technology. Garrett hand wands and walk-through metal detectors can be found in airports, courthouses, stadiums, and other venues public and private on every continent. The company has served customers in the highest throughput and highest security applications and brings decades of expertise to the security challenges of the modern world. Garrett's products are proudly made in the USA and manufactured in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 quality standards.

