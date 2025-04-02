Trinity Education Group Celebrates 18 Years Of Excellence In Edtech

Advancing Education Through Technology and Empowering Educators Nationwide.

CLARKSVILLE, Md., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Education Group (TEG), a leader in innovative educational technology solutions, proudly marks its 18th anniversary, celebrating nearly two decades of impact in K-12 education. With a mission to empower educators and learners, TEG has supported millions of students and teachers across more than 20 states, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance learning outcomes and streamline curriculum alignment.

As a testament to its commitment to excellence, TEG has successfully implemented its award-winning Standards & Materials Navigator platform in four states: Texas, Tennessee, Idaho, and now Florida. This powerful tool enables educators to efficiently navigate and align curriculum materials with state standards, ensuring high-quality instructional support and improved student achievement.

Founded by Hugh Norwood (CEO) and Clyde Boyer (CIO) , both former educators from Maryland, TEG was built on firsthand experience with the challenges and opportunities in education. Their deep understanding, now further enriched by their perspectives as parents, has driven the company's mission to provide educators with the tools they need to foster success in today's classrooms.

"We are incredibly proud of the journey we've taken over the last 18 years," said Hugh Norwood, CEO of TEG. "Our focus has always been on creating solutions that truly support teachers and learners. Seeing our platforms make a difference in classrooms across the country is both humbling and inspiring."

"As educators and parents, we know firsthand the importance of equipping teachers with the best resources," added Clyde Boyer, CIO. "The success of our Standards & Materials Navigator platform is a reflection of our dedication to meaningful innovation in education."

As TEG celebrates this milestone, the company looks forward to continued innovation. Among its latest efforts, TEG has piloted a new product called EVA, an AI-assisted textbook evaluation tool designed to help state agencies, publishers and school districts better assess and align the instructional materials teachers use in classrooms. EVA represents TEG's ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for more effective and equitable education.

For more information about Trinity Education Group and its innovative solutions, please contact Lauren Little, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected] , or visit .

