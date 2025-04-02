Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bird Care/Watching Product (BKC-422)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to observe and care for wild birds who come and go as they please. While they are in the box, they become fun and calming part of your life!," said an inventor, from Auburn, Maine, "so I invented the BIRD BOX. With my design, you can observe wild birds resting and eating as if they were in your own home."

The invention provides a practical and convenient means to care for as well as observe birds from the comforts of a home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bird feeders, bird houses, etc. As a result, it provides a safe way to bring nature and birds indoors for a visit. The invention features a novel and lightweight design that is easy to place and maintain so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy watching and caring for birds.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-422, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

