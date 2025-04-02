Summer Trip Costs Up 38%, Spurring Demand For Budget-Friendly Destinations
|Destination
|Average Trip Cost
|Bermuda
|$3,995
|Vietnam
|$4,163
|Mexico
|$4,228
|Bahamas
|$4,404
|Aruba
|$4,680
|Jamaica
|$4,922
|Dominican Republic
|$5,188
|Puerto Rico
|$5,281
|Poland
|$5,505
|Turks & Caicos
|$5,999
Travelers Want Added Flexibility This Summer
General aviation safety concerns and ongoing travel disruptions-such as the fire at Heathrow Airport in March-are amplifying concerns over potential trip cancellations. As a result, many travelers are opting for more comprehensive coverage.
The number of travelers purchasing Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage for their summer trips has more than doubled in 2025, increasing from 5.07% to 11.57%.
Travelers Showing Increased Interest in Travel Medical Insurance
A recent survey of 3,500 summer travelers conducted by Squaremouth revealed that 52% of respondents are most concerned about falling ill or getting injured during their trip.
This concern has led to growing interest in travel medical insurance that covers medical emergencies. In 2024, for the first time in over a decade, Emergency Medical became the single highest-paid and most frequently claimed benefit, accounting for 27% of all paid claims in 2024.
Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance policy sales for trips purchased prior to April 1 with travel dates between May 23 and September 1.
Available Topic Expert: Ned Tadic is available for comment and interview.
