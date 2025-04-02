Myvisajobs Launches Comprehensive Cap-Exempt Employer Search Tool To Aid H-1B Visa Seekers

Cap Exempt Employer Tool Screenshot

MyVisaJobs introduces a tool connecting professionals to 2,200+ cap-exempt employers for year-round H-1B visa sponsorship opportunities.

- Alice FerreiraLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MyVisaJobs, a leading platform dedicated to assisting professionals in navigating the U.S. visa landscape, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature: the Cap-Exempt Employer Search Tool. This innovative resource provides users with access to a meticulously curated list of over 2,200 cap-exempt employers, including nonprofit organizations, accredited universities, and research institutions authorized to sponsor H-1B visas throughout the year.Understanding the H-1B Visa and Its Annual CapThe H-1B visa is specifically designed for foreign professionals seeking employment in specialty occupations that typically require a bachelor's degree or higher in a related field. Each year, there is a cap of 65,000 new H-1B visas, with an additional 20,000 visas reserved for individuals holding advanced degrees from U.S. universities. Because of these numeric limits, competition for H-1B visas can be intense and leaves many qualified candidates without sponsorship opportunities after the annual quota is reached.Recognizing the need for alternative pathways, MyVisaJobs developed the Cap-Exempt Employer Search Tool to empower users by connecting them with organizations not subject to the standard H-1B cap restrictions. These cap-exempt employers can hire eligible foreign workers at any time of the year, greatly expanding opportunities for individuals who may have missed the annual filing window.“Our mission has always been to simplify the visa sponsorship process and provide timely, actionable resources for our users,” said Bill Zhao, Founder and CEO at MyVisaJobs.“With the introduction of the Cap-Exempt Employer Search Tool, we aim to bridge the gap between talented professionals and organizations capable of offering year-round sponsorship opportunities.”Key Features of the Cap-Exempt Employer Search Tool1. Extensive Database: Access a comprehensive list of over 2,200 cap-exempt employers across various industries and regions.2. User-Friendly Interface: Easily search and filter organizations based on specific criteria to find the best match for your career goals.3. Detailed Employer Profiles: Gain insights into each organization's sponsorship history, industry focus, and contact information.This feature is particularly valuable following the conclusion of the H-1B cap season, offering professionals alternative avenues to pursue their career aspirations in the United States.For more information and to explore the Cap-Exempt Employer Search Tool, visitAbout MyVisaJobsFounded in 2006, MyVisaJobs is a premier online platform dedicated to assisting professionals in navigating the complex U.S. visa sponsorship process. By providing comprehensive resources, up-to-date information, and innovative tools, MyVisaJobs empowers users to achieve their career goals in the United States.

