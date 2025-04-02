Supplier Relationship And Risk Management (SRRM) Market Disruptions: The $1.45 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’T Afford To Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable Growth Ahead for SRRM Market, Estimated at $1.45 billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Supplier Relationship & Risk Management (SRRM) Market , providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Supplier Relationship & Risk Management (SRRM) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Supplier Relationship & Risk Management (SRRM) , 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - reveals a projected market valuation of $1.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2024 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic SRRM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in SRRM Platforms

In an era where supply-chain resilience and supplier collaboration are business imperatives, SRRM platforms have become mission-critical for enterprises striving to reduce vulnerabilities, mitigate risks, and drive competitive advantage. Organizations across diverse sectors manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive, and more are rapidly deploying AI-powered SRRM systems to identify supplier risks in real time, optimize sourcing strategies, and improve overall supply chain performance.

According to Vishal Poduri, Analyst at QKS Group, “SRRM solutions are no longer just a 'nice to have'; they are a strategic necessity. With the integration of AI, predictive analytics, and end-to-end visibility tools, leading vendors have an unprecedented opportunity to redefine supplier engagement and risk mitigation.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : An in-depth look at worldwide and regional SRRM adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top SRRM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in SRRM solutions, plus the unique drivers behind their strategies. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming SRRM solutions to deliver real-time supplier intelligence and agile risk management.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Avetta, Corcentric, Coupa, GEP, HICX, JAGGAER, LevaData, Oracle, Proactis, Procurence, SAP Business Network, SourceDay, Synertrade, TESISQUARE, Unit4, Workday, and Zycus.

Why This Matters for Supplier Relationship and Risk Management Platform Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of SRRM solution providers, these insights are key to pinpointing untapped whitespaces, refining go-to-market strategies and staying ahead of emerging competition. As organizations ramp up their investments in risk-focused, AI-driven supplier management tools, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver robust security, seamless scalability, and the kind of real-time supplier insights that drive meaningful business outcomes.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on SRRM Platforms market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on SRRM Platforms market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

